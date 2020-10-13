Singer Stevie Nicks Says She Will 'go To Space' If Trump Gets Re-elected As US President

During a recent interview with Variety magazine, American singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks claimed that if US President Donald Trump won during the upcoming US Presidential election in November then she would leave the US. She further said that she wouldn’t want to live in a country that was so fractured and divided and could not stand another four years of having Donald Trump at the White House.

Nicks plans to go to 'Space' if Trump is re-elected

During the interview, the acclaimed singer who was promoting her new single was asked where she planned on going and she jokingly replied ‘space’, she added that in the event that Donald Trump does win the election she might contact Elon Musk, the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc. and ask him to take her and 50 other people to another planet where they could live out the next four years of Trump’s presidency.

Read: US VP Delivers Remarks In Support Of Trump's Re-election

Read: US Election 2020: Trump Holds First Public Event At White House Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

During the interview, the Fleetwood Mac rocker was careful not to name the US President by name and reiterated that her new single ‘Show Them the Way’ was ‘non-partisan’ but features images from the Black Lives Matter movement and depicts civil rights marches and pays homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Nicks also claimed that racism in America had been the worst that it has ever has been in the last four years during Trump’s presidency and that If the President’s Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the US Supreme Court then Roe v Wade was in serious jeopardy.

The US President Donald Trump who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 has already recovered and resumed work from the White House. Donald Trump hosted his first public event at the White House since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 10. Addressing a large crowd, the US President said that he was “feeling great”.

Read: US Election 2020: Greta Thunberg Backs Biden's Presidential Bid In Rare Political Tweet

Read: Trump Issues Stern Warning To Iran During 'radio Rally' Ahead Of US Election 2020