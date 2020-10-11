US Election 2020: Trump holds first public event at White House since COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump hosted his first public event at the White House since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 10. Addressing a large crowd, the US President said that he was “feeling great”. Trump had tested positive for the infection on October 2, however, the White House has not provided any official update on his COVID-19 negative status.

The White House gathering was partly organised by a foundation called "Blexit", which aims to get Black and Latino voters to support the Republican party, as per reports. Although, the event was touted as a “peaceful protest”, critics have said that it looked more like a campaign rally.

Meanwhile, leaving no stone unturned to allure voters, the 74-year-old Republican leader lambasted his electoral opponent Joe Biden and called his programme "beyond socialism - Communist, that's about right". He also talked about other important issues including racism and the Mexico border wall. Addressing the Black community, Trump once again reiterated his claim that he had done more for them than any president since Abraham Lincoln.

Read: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discusses Brexit With French President Emmanuel Macron

Read: Trump Issues Stern Warning To Iran During 'radio Rally' Ahead Of US Election 2020

Trumps test COVID-19 positive

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the COVID-19 last week after one of the president's close aides got infected with the virus. This situation came with barely a month to go for the US Presidential Election which is due to take place on November 3.

Taking to Twitter, Trump had said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump had said. On the second day of his testing positive, Trump was flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital. The US President returned to White House after three days of hospital stay and has started resuming his campaign work.

Read: Trump Set To Hold First In-person White House Event Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

Read: Trump Says He's Leaving Hospital: 'Feeling Better Than 20 Years Ago; Don't Fear Covid'

Image Credits: AP