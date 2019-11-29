Texas Couple Gifts Car To Waitress Who Had To Walk 22 Km To Work Every Day

A woman from Galveston, Texas was surprised by two strangers who gifted her a car to shorten her commute to the restaurant where she works as a waitress. Adrianna Edwards who works at Denny's, an American restaurant chain, had to walk 22 km every day to get to work. On Tuesday, a couple eating at the Denny's found out about Adrianna and decided to gift her a car.

A Thanksgiving to remember

Initially, Adrianna thought it was a cruel prank but later she realised it was all real and was taken aback by the kind gesture. Adrianna's commute to the restaurant will now take only half-an-hour instead of having to walk for five hours.

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DREAMING.’ This Galveston woman walked 14 miles to and from work. That all changed after two customers changed her life. After serving the couple, they returned with a car. Watch the perfect pre-Thanksgiving story only on @abc13houston at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/EnUlXxrsKb — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 27, 2019

A local media channel that reported the heartwarming story mentioned that the couple went to the Classic Galveston Auto Group on Broadway Street and purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra to surprise Edwards. The couple who wished to remain anonymous said they gave her the car with no strings attached.

The woman who gave the car wished Edwards 'Merry Christmas' and asked her to pay it forward someday. The woman also gave Edwards a note that said, "I know it's Thanksgiving". Edwards told the media that it's a request she plans to keep as she knows how it feels to receive an unexpected act of kindness.

In May this year, a man named Manuel Franco offered to give a woman a $200 gift card after he won a $768 million Powerball jackpot. In another incident from Tennessee, an Army veteran who was living in her car with her kids was surprised by philanthropist Bill Pulte with a brand new car and $10,000.

