‘They Laugh At You, Call You Carnival Barking Clown,’ Bloomberg Hits Back At Trump

Democratic presidential primary Mike Bloomberg has hit back at US President Donald Trump after the latter’s “Mini Mike” and “dead energy” jibe. In his usual Twitter war, Trump said that Bloomberg does not want to be on the debate stage with the “professional politicians”, referring to other Democratic primaries.

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump has repeatedly mocked Bloomberg over his height and often claimed that the Democrat wants a box to stand on for the debates. Recently, Trump, in an interview with Sean Hannity asked why Bloomberg should be entitled to get a box and questioned whether everyone else can get a box.

Bloomberg quoted Trump’s tweet and said that many people in New York laugh behind his back and call him a “carnival barking clown”. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will,” tweeted the septuagenarian politician and entrepreneur.

Trump Jr calls Bloomberg 'racist'

Accusations are flying thick and fast as the campaign for the 2020 presidential elections is proceeding. Trump Jr has now accused Bloomberg of racism and shared a clip from 2015 in which the Democrat leader can be heard defending ‘stop and frisk’ techniques in minority neighbourhoods.

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities.



“And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them” #BloombergIsARacist pic.twitter.com/MkONUhQQpX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

While Bloomberg didn’t respond to the accusations, his senior adviser Tim O'Brien replied in a series of tweets with all the blatantly racist things Trump had uttered in the past. O’Brien accused Trump of being the “most overt and flagrantly hateful racist and bigot” of the modern presidency.

