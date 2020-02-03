Union Budget
Donald Trump Mocks Mike Bloomberg's Height, Calls Sanders A 'communist'

US News

US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over his height and called Bernie Sanders “a communist” in an interview.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over his height and called Bernie Sanders “a communist” in his latest interview. While speaking to an American news channel at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Trump also targeted Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When Sean Patrick Hannity, talk show host and conservative political commentator, asked Trump about his views on Bloomberg, the US President commented on the height of the businessman. He said that one “can be short” and there’s “nothing wrong” in it but Bloomberg wants a box for the debates to stand on. Trump then asked why the Democrat leader should be entitled to get a box to stand on. He further asked whether everyone else can get a box.

Trump called Bernie Sanders, another Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential elections, a “communist” after criticising him for months with words like “socialist” and “radical”. He also targeted the Vermont Senator for his trip to Moscow in the erstwhile Soviet Union and said that Sanders reminds him of ‘communism’.

'Confused woman'

The US President, who has called Pelosi ‘crazy’ several times, opined that the House Speaker is a “very confused” and “very nervous” woman. Trump said that he doesn’t think Pelosi will last long since the “radical left” is going to take over. When asked about his opinion on Elizabeth Warren, Trump called the Democratic leader 'Pocahontas' and said that she can not tell the truth.

