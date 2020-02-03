Donald Trump Mocks Mike Bloomberg's Height, Calls Sanders A 'communist'

US President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg over his height and called Bernie Sanders “a communist” in his latest interview. While speaking to an American news channel at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Trump also targeted Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When Sean Patrick Hannity, talk show host and conservative political commentator, asked Trump about his views on Bloomberg, the US President commented on the height of the businessman. He said that one “can be short” and there’s “nothing wrong” in it but Bloomberg wants a box for the debates to stand on. Trump then asked why the Democrat leader should be entitled to get a box to stand on. He further asked whether everyone else can get a box.

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Trump called Bernie Sanders, another Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential elections, a “communist” after criticising him for months with words like “socialist” and “radical”. He also targeted the Vermont Senator for his trip to Moscow in the erstwhile Soviet Union and said that Sanders reminds him of ‘communism’.

I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

'Confused woman'

The US President, who has called Pelosi ‘crazy’ several times, opined that the House Speaker is a “very confused” and “very nervous” woman. Trump said that he doesn’t think Pelosi will last long since the “radical left” is going to take over. When asked about his opinion on Elizabeth Warren, Trump called the Democratic leader 'Pocahontas' and said that she can not tell the truth.

