TikTok Says Its 'not Going Anywhere' As Trump Indicates Towards Banning Chinese App

After US President Donald Trump indicated towards his plans of banning Chinese video-sharing social networking service TikTok, the company responded by assuring that it “here for the long run”. In a recorded message by TikTok US General Manager Vanessa Pappas shared on August 1, she thanked millions of Americans who use the application every day and spread creativity and joy into the lives of people. While Trump said in a press briefing earlier, that the US government is currently looking at options with respect to the China-based company, Pappas assured that “we’re not going anywhere” and called TikTok a “home for creators”.

TikTok US General manager told the ‘TikTok community’, “I want to thank millions of Americans who use TikTok every day bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We have heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you.”

“We’re not planning on going anywhere. TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas and connect with people across different backgrounds and we are so proud of all the various communities that call TikTok their home," she added.

TikTok calls for support

While mentioning the ventures of the company, Pappas subtly called for support for the company and said ‘let’s stand for TikTok’. She mentioned that over 1,500 US citizens are currently employed under the China-based company and the developers are currently building the “safest app” because according to Pappas, “it’s the right thing to do”.

Pappas said, “I’m also proud of our 1,500 US employees who work on this app every day and the additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years. I’m thrilled about our US Creator Fund where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators.”

“When it comes to safety and security we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. And continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok,” she added.

