US: Truck Driver Caught With 18,000 Pounds Of Toilet Paper In A Stolen Lorry

A truck driver in North Carolina was recently caught hauling nearly 18,000 pounds of toilet paper inside a stolen trailer, as per the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The police department took to Facebook, where they informed that the motorist was busted by cops after they followed the lorry to a warehouse. An investigation is still underway and there have been no arrests made at the moment.

A statement from the County Sheriff department read, “On March 18th, 2020, Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office - Specialized Enforcement Unit, initiated an investigation involving a violation of NC Motor Vehicle law by the driver of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina”.

The statement further read, "Deputies followed the vehicle to a warehouse/dock facility a short distance off of the interstate and encountered the driver. After further investigation, it was determined the 53 foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was reportedly stolen locally and was being utilized to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products”.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Captain Daryl Loftis said that the cargo was actually part of a shipment that was otherwise lawful, only the trailer was stolen. He further described the incident as ‘legitimate cargo going to a legitimate place’.

'Take it easy’

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged its citizens to 'take it easy' and that 'it will all pass' in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. Trump even assured Americans that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Trump said that the stores are working to keep up with demand and added that there is no need for anyone in the country to hoard.

Trump also raised awareness on how to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19. Trump urged citizens to 'do your part'. From meeting and travel precautions to personal hygiene, the US President wants citizens to contribute to stopping the spread of the fatal virus and the video is titled, 'we're in this together'.

