Trump Assures Americans Will Receive Free Regeneron Covid-19 Treatment Soon

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will ensure that Americans soon receive the same experimental medication from Regeneron which he was given as a part of the Covid-19 treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that too free of cost.

Trump said, during his treatment, he was able to gain first-hand experience of how effective and powerful the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could be against the disease.

"I want to get you the same care that I got. I got incredible treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, with incredible doctors, and this one medicine, in particular, was unbelievable. You are going to get the same medicine, and you are going to get it free, and soon. The medicine is made by a number of companies its totally safe, but it is powerful against this disease," Trump said in his video address, posted on Twitter.

READ | Doctor: Trump Virus Treatment 'not A Cure'

He further said that he will ensure that the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc needs approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"I went to the hospital a week ago and I was very sick, and they gave me a drug called Regeneron, and it was incredible, I could have walked out the following day. We are going to make that medicine and others that are almost identical, available immediately, we have an emergency use authorization that I want to get signed immediately," said Trump.

READ | Trump Says It's 'blessing From God' That He Caught COVID-19, But Terms It 'China's Fault'

Trump blames China, targets Biden

Trump mentioned that the nation was making tremendous progress with its battle against COVID-19 pandemic, and will make sure medicines are available to the public very soon.

"We are making tremendous progress with this horrible disease that has been sent over by China. China will pay a big price for what they did to the world and us, but we have medicines right now, and I call them a cure,” the President said.

READ | Trump Has Been 'fever-free' For 4 Days, Hasn’t Shown Symptoms For Over 24 Hours: Physician

Trump further lauded the FDA's role in dealing with the pandemic and credited himself for making that happen. "The FDA has moved on a level they have never moved before, things that would take 2 to 4 years, are now taking a matter of weeks and even sooner than that, and that is because of me," he said.

Trump also targeted his election opponent Joe Biden, claiming that he had done more work in 47 months than Biden had done in 47 years. He said Biden had his chance with H1N1 swine flu, ‘which was one of the greatest disasters’, but he failed to control it.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, after undergoing treatment of Covid-19.

READ | Trump Refuses To Take Part In Virtual Debate On Oct 15, Says 'not Going To Waste My Time'

(With inputs from agencies)