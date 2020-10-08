Trump Says It's 'blessing From God' That He Caught COVID-19, But Terms It 'China's Fault'

On October 7, US President Donald Trump called his contraction of the novel coronavirus a “blessing from God” that he had “caught”. In 4 minutes, 53 seconds footage speaking from in front of the White House, Trump said, “I feel great, I feel like, perfect,” adding, “I think it was like a blessing from God that I caught COVID-19, a blessing in disguise.” Further, the US President hailed the experimental therapeutical substitute Regeneron, attributing his recovery to the “amazing” drug labelling it a “cure”. He pledged a “free and wide availability” of the cure “your president used” in his address to the American people, once again, doubling down the severity of the pandemic.

"It wasn't your fault that this happened, it was China's fault,” Trump said standing on grounds outside the oval office. “China's going to pay a big price for what they've done to this country. China is going to pay a big price for what they've done to the world. This was China's fault. And just remember that,” he said, in a fresh onslaught of combined threats and verbal attacks on China shifting the blame on the communist nation for his illness.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The video was shot in the Rose Garden by White House staff as Trump stressed on making the vaccine available before Election Day, adding, he much rather depended on the “unbelievable” therapeutical remedy that got him out of the hospital. ”I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President,” he said, accusing the Dems of political maneuvering of the coronavirus pandemic that could have had the researchers find the “amazing, unbelievable cure” earlier.

White House 'most dangerous' place

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference that having returned from the Walter Reed Military Hospital, President Trump “changed course” on negotiating the coronavirus stimulus package with the democrats, calling it off until after the 2020 Presidential elections. It’s hard to see any clear sane path on what he’s doing, walking away from the negotiations, Pelosi said. Pelosi also rebuked Trump's downplaying of the COVID-19 and neglecting the precautions as she called the White House the "most dangerous place" in America, adding, she doesn't want to go anywhere near it.

