Trump Refuses To Take Part In Virtual Debate On Oct 15, Says 'not Going To Waste My Time'

US President Donald Trump has refused to take part in the second presidential debate against Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden if held virtually. According to the Associated Press, Trump has said that the latest arrangement is "not acceptable" to his team. Trump during his latest interview with Fox Business accused moderators of trying to protect Joe Biden by organising the debate online.

"No I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox Business Thursday. “That’s not what debating’s about.”

Presidential debate to go virtual

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates had announced moments earlier that the second debate between Trump and Biden will take place virtually because of the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19. The commission cited a need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate” and said the candidates would “participate from separate remote locations” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

Trump was scheduled to debate Joe Biden in Miami on October 15 but on October 2 the president and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. After Trump's diagnosis, a streak of Republican leaders close to Trump also tested positive. Trump and Biden are now scheduled for a virtual face-off and it will be interesting to see to the president participates. The first debate between both the leaders was held on September 29. According to the plan, Trump and Biden will debate each other for the third and last time on October 22 before the November 3 poll.

