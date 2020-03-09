Trump Calls Obama, Biden Administration 'most Corrupt' In The History Of US

In an attempt to target Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump called Obama administration as “most corrupt” in the history of America. As Biden has surged in the Democratic primary race for the 2020 presidential elections, Trump has re-directed his criticism towards the former Vice President.

The Obama/Biden Administration is the most corrupt Administration in the history of our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

In a series of tweets, Trump questioned the rapid mobilisation of Democrats behind Biden and the "smear" campaign against Bernie Sanders by linking him to Russia. However, Trump himself, in the past, has taken potshots on Sanders in the name of Russia and tried to paint him as a communist.

Now the Democrats are trying to smear Bernie with Russia, Russia, Russia. They are driving him Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

'DNC doing it again'

Trump also slammed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for not dropping out of the Democratic race before the Super Tuesday which stripped Sanders of substantial voters which could have helped him with the delegate counts. Trump said that Sanders lost the states that he would have easily won if Warren had dropped out three days before the Super Tuesday.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren singlehandedly destroyed the Bernie Sanders campaign by stripping voters away from his count on Super T. He lost states that he easily would have won if she had dropped out 3 days earlier. The DNC is doing it to Bernie again! Will he ever get angry? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Joe Biden’s fortunes have turned after the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday and have been able to mobilise the support of moderates. Ahead of the Super Tuesday, Biden got the endorsement from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. He has also been able to get the backing of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who dropped out of the Democratic primary race after a dismal result on Super Tuesday.

