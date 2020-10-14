Trump Backs Bizarre Osama Bin Laden 'alive', Benghazi Blood-sacrifice Conspiracy Theories

US President Donald Trump amplified a conspiracy theory claiming that Osama Bin Laden is still alive and the 2012 Benghazi attack was planned to cover-up the blood-sacrifice of Navy SEALs. Trump retweeted a QAnon believer pushing the outlandish and unproven conspiracy theory which claimed that Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton may have had ordered to kill Seal Team 6. The theory also claimed that Osama Bin Laden’s body-double was killed in 2011.

The Twitter account of QAnon believer has now been suspended but Trump has also retweeted a video interview of conservative personality Nick Noe, a self-proclaimed Benghazi whistleblower, in which he claimed that three former CIA Directors moved bin Laden from Iran to Pakistan for President Barack Obama’s trophy kill. The video has garnered over 600,000 views and gaining traction in far-right groups.

The bizarre conspiracy theories were first propagated by a falconer, Alan Howell Parrot, who converted to Sikhism at the age of 22. Parrot also changed his name to Hari Har Singh Khalsa and started wearing a turban. Singh shot to fame after he gave an interview to Noe. Singh had made claims like "collusion between Iran, former US Vice President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton ahead of the attack".

Read: US Labour Secy's Wife, Who Attended Rose Garden Event With Trump, Tests COVID-19 Positive

Read: Joe Biden Courts Elderly Voters In Florida, Says Seniors 'virtually Nobody' For Trump

Singh further claimed that Iran double-crossed the United States after Biden planned a trophy kill and switched the Al-Qaeda terrorist with his body double. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former vice-president Joe Biden “arranged for a Navy SEAL helicopter to be shot down to keep the truth about the raid from getting out,” claimed the falconer.

"Vice President Biden paid with the blood of Seal Team 6...He spent their blood like currency," Singh was quoted as saying in the video.

Trump on tweeting spree

Trump has been retweeting anything and everything which he thinks could help him in the upcoming presidential elections, even if the claims have not been proven. The US President has fallen behind his Democratic rival in crucial swing states, according to latest opinion polls, as the two leaders focus on swing states ahead of November elections.

Read: Trump's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic 'erratic' Just Like His Presidency: Biden

Read: Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Dodges Questions At Confirmation Hearing