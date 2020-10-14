Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Dodges Questions At Confirmation Hearing

US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was seen evading questions about her views on key issues at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, October 13.

Addressing Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Barret is reported to have repeatedly refused to draw conclusions on issues like abortion, healthcare and homosexuality. Instead, she said that she did not have an "agenda" and would stick to rule of law.

Barrett's appointment would give the Republicans a 6-3 majority in the 9 member US Supreme Court. For the same reason, the Democrats have opposed her selection with Joe Biden claiming that Republicans could get an edge in the apex body. Earlier, Biden said that she has a written track record of disagreeing with the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012, Biden said in a statement.

Read: Biden Opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination To SC, Cites 'track Record Of Disagreeing'

Read: Trump Intends To Choose Amy Coney Barrett As New US Supreme Court Justice: Reports

About Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years at the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. On September 26, Trump nominated her for the position of Supreme Court justice.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights.

Hailing the “unparalleled achievement” of Barrett, Trump said that she has unwavering loyalty to the US constitution. While making the announcement, the US President said that he not only studied and scanned Barrett’s career but also liked her legal record. The US President noted that if confirmed, Barrett would be the first mother with school-aged children to serve in the nation’s apex court and called her a “profoundly devoted mother”.

Read: Biden Opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination To SC, Cites 'track Record Of Disagreeing'

Read: Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Take Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat At US Supreme Court

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits - AP)