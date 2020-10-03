Trump, Biden Debate Gets Hysterical Twist By Weird Al, Netizens Call Singer 'genius'

US President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden locked horns on September 29 for their first of the three presidential debates ahead of the upcoming poll. Both leaders attacked each other, called each other by names, and fired personal shots in probably the most hysterical debate in the history of the United States. Now, a YouTuber has come up with a rap song 'We're all doomed' that perfectly sums up the night.

The internet is going gaga over the new parody shared by YouTuber schmoyoho two days ago, which features 'Weird Al' Yankovic. The video has garnered more than 2.3 million views since then and thousands of comments calling it the funniest video of 2020. In the video, Biden's and Trump's comments are synced with a beat in a way to make it sound like they are rapping, while musician 'Weird Al' Yankovic keeps asking appropriate questions in between.

"After that debate, we could all use a laugh. This was great!" one individual wrote. Another user wrote that 'Weird Al' Yankovic should play the moderator in the next debate. "More professional than the debate we actually got. Sad thing is, that's not a joke!" one user commented while taking a jibe at the real debate from September 29, which actually confused most of the voters than making it easy for them to make the decision on their next presidential choice.

US polls 2020

The next important date for the US elections on the calendar is October 7, when vice-president Mike Pence will debate his opponent and Democratic Party nominee Senator Kamala Harris. Trump and Biden will meet for the second debate on October 15 and for the final face-off on October 22. American citizens will cast their ballots on November 3, on December 14 the electoral college will vote, which will be counted by the Congress on January 6 and the new president will be inaugurated on January 20.

