US Elections 2020 Calendar: From Presidential Debates To Results; Check All Key Dates Here

The United States presidential election is nearing with Donald Trump pitted against Joe Biden, voters will decide the fate of the two leaders on November 3. Last night, Trump and Biden locked horns against each other in the first of the three presidential debates that are scheduled to be held before the poll. The first debate took place on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Case Western Reserve University in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.

October 7: Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris

The next important date for the US elections on the calendar, when vice-president Mike Pence will debate his opponent and Democratic Party nominee Senator Kamala Harris. Both leaders will see each other in the Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. The two candidates will debate on nine topics and each of which will get around 10 minutes. The debate will be moderated by journalist Susan Page.

October 15: Second debate between Trump & Biden

After the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, US President Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden will face each other again for the second debate before the US election. The two septuagenarians will meet at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Trump and Biden will also take questions from the audience after the debate is over.

October 22: Third debate between Trump & Biden

Trump and Joe Biden will face each other for the third time at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, which will also be the last presidential debate before the crucial election. American voters will decide who will lead them for the next four years on the first Tuesday of November.

November 3: Voting day

The voting will take place, however, unlike previous years, it is very unlikely that the world would know the winner of the US presidential election on the same day because of the expected widespread use of mail-in-ballot that has been brought in as an alternate method of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postal voting will possibly delay the election result as the counting of ballots may take at least a week to finish because some states like California will accept votes as long as they are sent on the election day even if they arrive the following week.

December 14: Electoral College members vote

The members of the Electoral College will cast their votes in order to elect the next US president. The United States president is elected after whosoever receives a majority of the 538 electoral votes available. Each of the 50 states in the US has a specified number of electoral votes and those votes go to the candidate who has secured the state's popular vote in the election.

January 6: US Congress meets to count votes

The members of the US Congress will meet in Washington to count the electoral college votes following which they declare the winner. The process usually takes place at 1 p.m. local time.

January 20: New President is inaugurated

The new president and vice-president will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021. The president and the vice-president will be sworn in during a ceremony at the US Capitol.

