Trump Says Nancy Pelosi Wants To 'bailout For Badly Run Democrat States'

In the latest development over the coronavirus stimulus bill, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, August 28 that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was only interested in ‘bailing out’ the ‘badly run’ states by Democrats. This public attack on Pelosi has reportedly cast doubts of reviving the halted talks for another round of fiscal relief. When Trump was asked about the talks between Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows over the issue, US President said she “wants to give no stimulus”.

Agency sources quoted Trump saying, “My impression is she wants to give no stimulus, all she wants is bailout for badly run Democrat states.”

Meadows has said that the Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill but Pelosi has countered saying that the sum was ‘not enough’ to meet the needs of the American people. According to international media reports, the new bill that Trump is willing to sign marked a $300 billion increase from an initial $1 trillion offer from the White House and Senate Republicans. While Meadows said that the President was ‘willing to sign something at $1.3 trillion’, Pelosi repeated her call for a $2.2 trillion bill and added that Meadow’s offer would not meet the needs of American workers and families.

Read - Melania Trump's 'gorgeous' All-green Dress At RNC 2020 Triggers Unique Meme Fest

The Democratic Senator reportedly said that among other things, the Republicans are rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy. She added that she hoped that Republicans would accept the offer and resume negotiations.

Read - Netizens Points Out Melania Trump's Hilarious Reaction After Greeting Ivanka At RNC; Watch

Democrats, Republicans over stimulus bill

The Democratic-led House, back in May, had passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was not taken up by the Republican-dominated state. After a 25-minute phone call with the White House Chief of Staff, Pelosi reportedly said that the Democrats were willing to go down to $2.2 trillion. She even demanded Trump administration to accept the figure before negotiations could resume. The recent negotiations reportedly involved Pelosi, Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Read - Trump Pays 'highest Respect' To Shinzo Abe, Says 'we've Had A Great Relationship'

Read - Trump To Head To Louisiana As Hurricane Laura Cleanup Starts

(With agency inputs)