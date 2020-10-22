Rudy Giuliani Filmed In Compromising Position In 'Borat' Sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming movie Borat sequel features Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman. According to reports in Toronto Sun, Giuliani had visited the hotel thinking that he would be giving an interview about Trump’s administration during the COVID 19 pandemic. As it turns out, the journalist was a character from Cohen’s Borat 2 and it was like a sting operation because Giuliani had no idea about the interview being fake and the journalist being a film actor.

Rudy Giuliani filmed in compromising position

Nobody expected the scene to be a part of the film. Reportedly, Cohen’s character barged into the room and yelled to stop the interview and after some time, Rudy Giuliani recognised Cohen, after which he even called the cops.

Reportedly, this whole event happened back in July this year and apparently, Rudy did not know that the whole thing was being taped. Moreover, he did not expect that the tape will make it to the film. He took to his Twitter handle and defended himself and alleged that it is a scam to show him in a bad light as “I have the receipts” and that “Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from”.

Rudy further explained in the tweet that “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.” He further called “Sacha Baron Cohen “a stone-cold liar”. Rudy further stated that various media portals have reported: “CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance”.

Check out the tweets below

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports "it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing."



As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family.



Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani served as the Mayor of New York City from the year 1994 to 2001. In the year 2018, he joined President Donald Trump’s legal team and defended him against allegations of racism, sexual assault and other allegations. However, recently Rudy was in the headlines for indulging in alleged corruption and profiteering. Giuliani is under federal investigation and is allegedly a central figure in the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.