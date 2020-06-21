Trump Campaign And RNC Raised $74 Million In May, Less Than Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee has raised $74 million in May, Trump’s re-election committee announced on June 20. However, for the first time, it fell short of his opponent and Democrat president Joe Biden's haul of for a month. However, Trump’s campaign is up from $61.7 million that it rose in April.

Biden raises $80.8 million

According to reports, Former President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee have raised $80.8 million in the same month, their largest single month of fundraising still date. This comes as Trump’s campaign and RNC have claimed a major cash advantage over Biden’s campaign for the Presidential elections scheduled for Nov 3.

Speaking to international media reports, RNC revealed that it had amassed a total of $817 million in three years of fundraising. It added that the fundraising committee had $265 million cash in hand and has also hired 300 new staff in “target states“. Trump's fundraising has regularly outstripped Biden’s presidential campaign which was launched in April 2019.

Biden has escalated the efforts to raise funds after he secured the delegate threshold to officially clinch the Democratic presidential nomination for general elections in November. Recently, Biden announced that he will hold a virtual fundraiser on June 23 where he will appear with former US President Barack Obama.

Biden’s work under Obama’s presidency helped him gain the trust of African-Americans and the overwhelming support turned the tide for him during South Carolina primary when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was ahead of his Democratic rivals. The momentum gained from South Carolina primary extrapolated on the Super Tuesday of March 3 when the former Vice President 10 out of 14 states, virtually putting an end to Sanders’ bid.

