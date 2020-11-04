Trump Campaign Mocks Biden For Gaffe As He Confuses Granddaughter With Late Son

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is often spotted mixing words and sentences, recently confused his granddaughter with his son Beau, who had died of cancer in 2015. Biden, while speaking to his supporters in Philadelphia, brought forward his granddaughter and introduced her as his son Beau. However, when Biden realised his mistake he quickly corrected himself, saying "this is my granddaughter Natalie", which again was a gaffe because he pulled the wrong grandchild.

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters pic.twitter.com/NzsHPqKw2c — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

US President Donald Trump's campaign took the opportunity to mock the Democratic nominee as they shared the video of the gaffe on social media platforms, writing "Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters. Biden is not the only one known for mixing words and sentences, as his opponent also has a similar trait. Trump had once referred to Thailand as "Thighland", which had sparked a massive meme fest on social media platforms and is one of the examples of his goof-ups.

US election update

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready to choose their next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has won Virginia, Illinois, New York, and New Mexico, while Trump has won several smaller states and is yet to claim victory in any of the key swing states. Trump is currently leading in Florida, which is the third-largest state in the US.

As per a report, huge civil unrest is predicted in the United States post-election day because of which the security around the White House has been beefed-up. An armed man has been arrested outside a North Carolina polling place for “possibly intimidating other voters.” As per American media outlets, the man was wearing a pro-Donald Trump hat while lingering outside polling stations and holding an unconcealed firearm. He has been reportedly charged with 2nd-degree trespassing.

