Trump Compared To Mussolini For 'balcony Stunt', Netizens Slam Him As 'Trumpolini'

US President Donald Trump held his first public event since he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 on Saturday, October 11. The event saw him addressing a large crowd from the Truman Balcony of the White House. However, his balcony stunt did not go down well with many who compared him to former Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, who used to address people in the same manner.

Balcony Stunt

Trump had not held a public event since October 2 as he and his wife Melania were tested positive for COVID-19. In his 20 minutes long speech, the US President said that he was “feeling great”. The White House gathering was partly organised by a foundation called "Blexit", which aims to get Black and Latino voters to support the Republican party, and saw a large number of black supporters.

Following the event, many took to twitter and compared him to the fascist Italian leader who used to address the public from the balcony of his residence. Many others went a step ahead and compared him to German dictator Adolf Hitler and even North Korean leader Kin Jong Un.

I see we’ve reached the Crazed Dictator Speech From The Balcony portion of our national decline. — Heidi Andrews (@Woozlemonster) October 10, 2020

I’ll drop this here!

The Balcony Dwellers.

Featuring: Hitler, Mussolini and Trump. pic.twitter.com/tCNCWUFn9U — Patti Kay (@PattiKay7) October 10, 2020

Trump is hosting another superspreader event at the White House today so he can give a Mussolini style “speech” to his cult from the balcony pic.twitter.com/plyweZ6xZD — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 10, 2020

Image Credits: AP