US Election 2020: Second Presidential Debate Cancelled As Trump Turns Down Virtual Event

The second US Presidential debate scheduled for October 15 would no longer be held, the commission on President Debates confirmed on Friday, October 9. The announcement comes after Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden disagreed with the format of the debate.

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” the commission said in a statement.

While Biden and the commission insisted on having a virtual debate following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the Republican leader insisted on an in-person debate. "No I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox Business on Thursday. “That’s not what debating’s about," he had said.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to hold an in-person event at the White House. According to CNN, the event, which marks the Republican leader’s first public engagement since he tested positive for COVID-19, would take place in the South Lawn. Hundreds of guests have been invited for the event which would see Trump addressing the guests from the balcony of the white house, CNN reported citing an official.

Trump to resume campaigning

In a public memo released earlier by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Dr Conley said, "Saturday will be day 10 since Trump’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting. I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Moreover, Trump said that he would resume campaigning on October 10 in Florida, followed by another re-election rally in Pennsylvania the night after he received a green signal from the doctors that he can return to public engagements. In an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed his intent to hold these public rallies even as the detail of his COVID-19 negative diagnosis remains unclear.

Trump said that he was determined to return to his campaign trail now that he has made it out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following three-day hospitalisation and added that he was feeling “great”. Trump credited his wish to conduct a public rally to his “good health” as told the media that it’s “incredible what’s going on” and said feels good.

