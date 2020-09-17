Trump Denies Downplaying COVID-19 Threat As US Crosses 6.5 Million Mark

US President Donald Trump denied downplaying the COVID-19 threat during a televised town hall on Wednesday, September 16, despite there being an audio recording of him saying that he did. During the discussion, the US President also challenged several scientific conclusions about the virus made by his own administration, such as refuting the need for masks and face coverings in public places.

'Town Hall' a practice for upcoming debates

In less than two weeks, Trump will be taking part in televised debates where he will go up against the Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the run-up to the US Presidential elections in November.

The virtual ‘town hall’ was the first interaction that Trump has had in months with regular citizens. During the town hall, Trump was pressed on several issues such as his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 virus as well as race inequalities in America.

As per reports, Trump was repeatedly pressured to respond as to why the US President doesn't promote the use of masks in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infection, despite the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly urging their use. To this, Donald Trump responded by saying that there were some people who just liked the idea of masks.

The town hall was held at the National Constitution Center and, as per state and local coronavirus regulations, it was only attended by 21 audience members who asked Trump pressing questions. Trump’s first presidential debate is scheduled for September 29 wherein he will face off against his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6.5 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of more than 196,000. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus. The deadly COVID-19 virus has managed to infect more than 29 million people worldwide.

(With AP Inputs)

