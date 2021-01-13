Trump Downplays 25th Amendment As 'zero Risk', Claims It Will 'haunt' Biden Administration

On Tuesday, outgoing US President Donald Trump said that the 25th Amendment poses "zero risk" to him but will "haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration”. During his speech, Trump said, "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for." Trump made his remark from the Mexico border wall in Alamo in Texas.

This is his first appearance since the Capitol attacks. The outgoing US President further said, "The impeachment hoax is the continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time."

Read: 'It's Not Organic': Trump-supporter With Horn Hat At Capitol Refuses To Eat Food In Jail

Trump visits 'The Wall'

Trump also talked about his successes during the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is the time for the nation to heal. Talking about his promise to build the 450 miles of border wall in Texas, Trump thanked the police and the immigration officials for being part of an "incredible success story".

"In every region that we have built the wall, crossings have plummeted... in the Rio Grande Valley, crossings have dropped nearly 80 percent, in Arizona illegal entries have been slashed by 90 percent," said Trump.

Read: Trump Slams Impeachment Process, Blames Democratic Rivals For US Capitol Violence

'Totally appropriate'

However, Trump took no responsibility for the attack but said he wanted "no violence". He also defended his earlier remarks to a pro-Trump protesting crowd at a rally last week by calling it "totally appropriate". According to AP reports, when asked about impeachment, Trump said that it is a "really terrible thing that they’re doing". He added, "To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence”.

Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled US Congress has introduced formal articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection", with respect to the US Capitol riots, the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sought to vote on the articles by Wednesday.

Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel Calls Donald Trump's Twitter Eviction 'problematic'

Also Read: Trump's Turnberry Golf Course Will Not Host R&A Championships After US Capitol Riots

(Image Credits: AP)