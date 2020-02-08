The Debate
First Look Of Keanu Reeves' From Sets Of 'Matrix 4' Leaked Online; Fans Go Gaga

Hollywood News

Keanu Reeves is all set for the release of 'Matrix 4', the photos of which have been recently leaked online. Read on to know more about the whole story here.

Keanu Reeves is making the headlines for all the right reasons. His fans are highly excited as he is about the give the world the fourth installment to the Matrix franchise. The first look photos of Matrix 4 have been leaked online. Read on to know more about the whole story.

The first look of Keanu Reeves from sets of Matrix 4 goes viral

The filming of Matrix 4 has begun, and a video of the same was leaked online. It featured the actor in his character Neo's look — the iconic black blazer, black T-shirt and a pair of jeans. His trench coat is clearly visible in the video, which he is holing in his hand. Here are the leaked first look photos and video of Matrix 4, that was posted by various fan clubs of Keanu Reeves.

For the unversed, the first Matrix film released back in 1999. It featured  Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano in the lead roles. It is set in a dystopian world, where the machines have taken over the world, and the humans have been trapped in virtual reality.

The protagonists try to fight the machines and bring peace in the world as they struggle to survive. The film, according to the makers, is highly inspired by Hindu mythology, and in the end credits of the first film, a soundtrack can be heard which features the word 'Om' repeatedly. The film also gave the world major tropes, as its 'red pill' and 'blue pill' trope has been adapted by various films and television shows. 

Here are some fan reactions to the film:

 

 

 

