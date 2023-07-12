Trump Joins Cluster Bomb Drama, Blames Biden For Dragging US Towards 'World War III'

Better late than never, former US President Donald Trump hopped on the bandwagon to denounce his successor Joe Biden's contentious plan to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, five days after the Pentagon first made the announcement. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the 77-year-old warned that the move is a step towards an imminent Third World War.

"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine — he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," he wrote, echoing the thoughts of his fellow White House hopefuls.

Trump noted that the munitions, which have been outlawed in over 100 nations, can kill and maim "innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war," referring to how the weapons can be scattered over a large area of land and can detonate unexpectedly.

Did Biden cause a breach of classified info? Trump nods

But this wasn't the end. Trump then dragged Biden over the latter's awkward admission to the fact that the United States is running low on ammo. "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. ... This is a war relating to munitions, and they are running out of that ammunition, and we're low on it," Biden told CNN in a live interview over the weekend.

Trump, who was recently indicted for illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, then called Biden's "humiliating" statement a "breach of classified information". "It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished," he added. Concluding his tirade, the presidential candidate said that the president slipping out such a vital piece of military information is something the adversaries of the United States "are undoubtedly salivating over."