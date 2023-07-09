Trump Says He Was 'very Kind' To Biden, Then Tells US President 'gloves Are Off'

Former US President Donald Trump made his inner fighter shine through on Saturday, when he warned his successor Joe Biden that the "gloves are off", hours before he was scheduled to watch a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight. “We have a corrupt, incompetent leader in Biden," he told supporters, claiming that he was initially polite to the President.

"I wouldn’t have said this three weeks ago. I wouldn’t have said it. I was actually very kind to him. I was very kind to him, but now we can’t be kind anymore because the gloves are off. The jar has been opened … He’s totally compromised," Trump said at the rally in Las Vegas.

Trump generously spent about 40 minutes of his speech at Calvary Chapel slamming Biden and his administration. His digs ranged from immigration policies to the president's son, Hunter. The 77-year-old accused Biden of having taken "millions of dollars from other countries like China,” a possible reference to Hunter's shady business dealings overseas.

Trump slams Biden, then proceeds to attend fighting match

While the 80-year-old president is not directly linked to the drama, various emails found on Hunter's abandoned laptop have Biden's name mentioned on them. “He’s totally compromised. In history, there’s never been never been a scandal like this," Trump exclaimed.

He then made the decision to use the word "crooked" for Biden, instead of for his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, who he would now like to refer to as “Beautiful Hillary”. “I don’t like doing the same word for two people. We’re using the word crooked for Joe Biden because Joe Biden is the most crooked president in the history of our country by a factor of hundreds. He’s a crook," Trump continued. After wrapping up the lengthy tirade, the erstwhile president headed straight to a UFC match with confidante Roger Stone and actor Mel Gibson.