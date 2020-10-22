Trump Likely To Sack FBI Director For 'not Providing Him Beneficial Information': Reports

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering to sack FBI Director Christopher Wray after the election day, sources close to the President have claimed. As per reports, there have been discussions between Trump and his advisors wherein they’ve considered the possibility of firing Wray as he did not provide them with information politically beneficial in final weeks of Presidential elections.

Sources also stated that President Trump considers Wray to be 'his worst personal pick'. In addition, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and top Trump advisor Dan Scavino have also criticized Wray in their internal talks, The Hill reported. Wray, along with Attorney General William Barr attracted criticism for not fulfilling President’s wish to investigate Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Read: FBI Confirms Iran, Russia Obtained US Voter Information To 'sow Chaos'

Read: FBI In Possession Of Hunter Biden Laptop With Mails Related To Overseas Business: Reports

Trump has intensified his attack on Joe Biden and his son over the controversial emails related to Burisma to gain some ground in the upcoming presidential elections. Trump administration was accused of withholding $400m in military aid, approved by Congress and the Pentagon, to Ukraine and pressurising the country to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

Allegations on Hunter Biden

The New York Post published an article containing two emails purportedly received by Hunter Biden from a top official at Ukrainian energy company known as Burisma. As per the reported email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to “use [his] influence” to support the Ukrainian company. In another reported email, Pozharskyi allegedly thanked Hunter for arranging a meeting with his father.

Read: FBI In Possession Of Hunter Biden Laptop With Mails Related To Overseas Business: Reports

Read: Donald Trump Says It's An Election Between 'Trump Super Recovery' And 'Biden Depression'

Image: AP