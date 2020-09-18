Brie Larson Celebrates Emmy Win For 'The Messy Truth' With Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson and her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz took to Instagram to celebrate their Emmy win for the reality series The Messy Truth: the VR Experience. The series won an Emmy at the WIRED25 virtual conference for an outstanding original interactive program. Take a look at their celebratory pictures.

According to ET Canada, Brie and Elijah drew their attention towards the project after former Obama administration adviser, Van Jones started it. It is reported that the idea was to immerse viewers in situations they weren’t familiar with such as race, sex or location. According to the report, Larson said that they were talking about putting someone in someone else’s shoes.

She added that a place this concept really excels is when dealing with power imbalance because it’s a very hard experience to have when your body limits you and you’ve never experienced it before. Allan further added that they are trying to see if they can use this new medium of VR to actually put one in someone else’s shoes. He stated that in this manner one is embodied in different experiences and wanted to see if it can be the ultimate empathy machine.

It is reported that only two episodes have been filmed. The first episode features Winston Duke as a driver who gets pulled over and is unfairly accosted by the police. While the viewer takes part as the child in the passenger seat. Check out the duo’s celebration video for their Emmy Win for The Messy Truth.

The report also suggested that Marvel actors are deliberately being cast with Josh Brolin and Zoe Saldana expressing interest. As reported, Jones said that it is because of Stan Lee’s vision of people having a lot of power and responsibility, sticking up for the underdog and not giving up and not becoming what they’re fighting. He added that all this dug deep into him as a kid.

More about Brie Larson

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers is professionally known as Brie Larson. She is quite popular for her acting and filmmaking and her supporting work in comedies. It is reported that Brie was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2019.

