'Judge Gen was modelled on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg' says 2020 Emmy winner Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph says her character of Judge Gen in NBC's The Good Place was inspired by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While speaking at the Creative Arts Emmys virtual ceremony aired on ABC Network, she informed people that Judge Gen's robe was fashioned off Justice Ginsburg who passed away on Friday and that it was 'a homage to the iconic human being'. Maya Rudolph won an Emmy Award for being the voice of Connie the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth and another one for playing Senator Kamala Harris in NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Maya Rudolph: Judge Gen's robe was modelled on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After winning the second Emmy of 2020 and of her career, Maya Rudolph took a moment to pay her respects to the recently departed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Maya was nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for two of her characters - Senator Kamala Harris in NBC's Saturday Night Live and Judge Gen in NBC's The Good Place. She won the award for her portrayal of Joe Biden's 2020 US Polls Vice Presidential pick Kamala Harris. Maya was asked how she felt after competing against herself and winning and losing at the same time. In response, Maya spoke about how she did not expect it as there were other brilliant actors competing for the award and said that she simply felt lucky for winning an Emmy.

Speaking about her character in The Good Place, Maya Rudolph said, "I was actually thinking about The Good Place a lot and about how we modelled her robe after Ruth Bader Ginsberg and how much of that was a homage to an iconic human being. When you think of a judge, when you think of all-knowing, when you think of powerful, when you think of all good and yeah, we modelled her robe after RBG, so that was pretty cool."

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Justice Ginsburg believed that woman belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with the New York Times. Ginsburg was known to be a feminist icon and strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

