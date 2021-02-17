Trump Preferred Candidate For 2024 Presidential Election As Per Poll, Know Other Favorites

Donald Trump remains the Republican Party’s favourite candidate for 2024 US Presidential elections, a recent poll has revealed. The Morning Consult Poll conducted by Politico concluded that despite being impeached twice, Trump still remained “prominent” for most of his party members. The former leader, who would turn 78 by the time of next vote, still stands a chance to run elections now that he has escaped being permanently barred from holding public office.

The poll, released on February 16, showed that 54 per cent of GOP members were ready to back Trump in the primaries. Meanwhile, 59 per cent said they wanted Trump to play a prominent role in their party, up a whopping 18 points from the last such poll, taken in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. Tens of thousands of Republicans have left the party since what many Democrats termed as a “failed coup.”

Other favourites

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was forced to take refuge in an underground bunker during the Capitol siege, emerged as the second favourite of the Republicans. A total of 12 per cent of the party members said they wanted Pence to be the next American leader. Pence was amongst the few Republicans who attended Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Nikki Halley and Donald Trump Jr. emerged equally favourite, sharing the third position. While, Trump Jr, has backed his father’s claims and even claimed that the party belonged to his father, Halley has lambasted Trump. In a recent interview, she said that Trump’s “shouldn’t” run for the elections adding that she had distanced herself from him following the mob attack.

The Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday, February 13 was acquitted in his unprecedented second impeachment trial for inciting violence on the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over a month after the Capitol violence, the Senate assembled for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building. Trump is the only president to has been impeached twice in United States' history.

