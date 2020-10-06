Trump Says He's Leaving Hospital: 'Feeling Better Than 20 Years Ago; Don't Fear Covid'

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Centre military hospital facility where he is currently admitted after having been diagnosed with COVID-19 at 6:30 pm (Local time) on October 5.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the 74-year-old wrote that he was “feeling good.” He also asked people to not be afraid of COVID-19 and wrote that the country had developed some “really great” drugs for the infection, praising his own administration's efforts.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, First lady Melania Trump gave an update over her COVID-19 treatment and said she is "feeling good and will continue to rest at home". Taking to Twitter, the First Lady said that she is grateful for all of the prayers and support, and also thanked the medical staff and caretakers for risking their lives to protect others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trumps test COVID-19 positive

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday after one of the President's close aides got infected with the virus. This situation came with barely a month to go for the US Presidential Elections which are to take place on November 3.

Taking to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis, the US President had said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump had said.

On the second day of his testing positive, Trump was flown to a military hospital. The White House had said that he was expected to stay at the hospital for a few days and would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite to discharge his official duties.

Trump on Sunday (local time) ventured outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a brief period to wave at supporters who gathered outside. He was captured on video waving at the crowd. His decision to go ahead with the motorcade while being positive for Covid has drawn flak for putting others at risk.

Since Donald Trump tested positive, a number of people who are known to be in his inner circle have also tested positive, such as Kellyanne Conway and Chris Christie as well as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Image credits: Ivanka Trump