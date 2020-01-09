Donald Trump Fundamentally Motivated By His Own Ego, Won't Escalate: Iran Experts

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, reacted to Iran’s missile attack earlier and asserted that no American citizen was hurt. In a significant climbdown, he avoided any mention of war and instead, announced that the US would immediately impose “punishing” economic sanctions on Iran. Debating Trump's statement with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, experts on Iran affairs slammed the US President for having no consistency in his statements amid the rising tensions in the Middle East.

'Trump is fundamentally motivated by his own personal ego'

One of the panelists, Nadir Hashimi, Director of Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, highlighting the Iranian side, stated, "There is no consistency, no cohesivity to whatever Donald Trump says, whatever, to domestic politics or to foreign politics. For example, only a few weeks ago, when Donald Trump announced a pull-out from Syria, he said the exact opposite to what he said today morning. Donald Trump is fundamentally motivated by his own personal ego. His image and how to get re-elected again. Nothing beyond that. He doesn't care about military security or international security, and unfortunately, we are stuck with this President."

Another panellist, Syed Mohammad Ali Tagawi, Assistant Professor of Politics in Mashad, held the view that looking at Donald Trump's tweet earlier in the day where he said that all is well and his public statement, it does not seem like the President is looking for escalation in the Middle East. Tagawi added that President Trump does not seem to seek any revenge against Iran.

Trump addresses media post Iran attack on US airbase

Reacting to Iran’s missile attack on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump asserted that no American citizen was hurt. Alleging that Iran was a leading sponsor of terrorism, he highlighted how General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the killing of thousands of US soldiers. In a clear warning directed at Iran, Trump stressed that the US was no longer dependent on the Middle East for oil and therefore, hinted that it was not averse to pursuing its agenda in the region. Finally, he called upon Iran to abandon its nuclear ambition and give up its support for terrorism.

