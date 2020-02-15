The Debate
Trump-supporter Criticised For Stopping Kids To Donate For Bernie Sanders

US News

A Donald Trump-supporter recently tweeted about how his rival Bernie Sanders emails for donation and urged followers to stop their kids from donating $2.70.

Trump-supporter

A supporter of United States President Donald Trump recently tweeted about how his rival Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders emails for donation. While mentioning her friend, Amy Kremer, a pro-Trump activist urged her followers to check bank accounts of their children who might be donating $2.70 for Sanders' socialist campaign in the race for White House in 2020.  She further quoted her friend who “busted” her son for supporting Sanders. 

Netizens call it 'pathetic'

Apart from the criticising Kremer for supporting “someone like Trump”, a fresh wave of backlash was drawn towards her as netizens accused the activist of “curbing” the rights of children. One of the Twitter users also commented a sarcasm based on the independence of kids and called it a “tantrum”, while others also called her a “fascist”, "pathetic", and "disgusting".

Read -  Would Donald Trump Choose A Gay President For US? Here's The Answer

Read -  Trump Looks To Rev Up His Base At Daytona 500

Read - Sena Slams Trump For 'India's Exclusion From Developing Countries'; Links US 2020 Election

Read - Trump Says 'Great Honor, I Think?', Claims He Is No 1 On Facebook Followed By PM Modi

