Trump-supporter Criticised For Stopping Kids To Donate For Bernie Sanders

A supporter of United States President Donald Trump recently tweeted about how his rival Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders emails for donation. While mentioning her friend, Amy Kremer, a pro-Trump activist urged her followers to check bank accounts of their children who might be donating $2.70 for Sanders' socialist campaign in the race for White House in 2020. She further quoted her friend who “busted” her son for supporting Sanders.

Parents, how many of u look @ your college student’s bank account?@BernieSanders is emailing them every single day & asking for a $2.70 donation.



It might be time to lock down their bank account.



It happened to my conservative BFF...she busted her son giving 2 Bernie. 😳 pic.twitter.com/OUYFWkJNJt — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 14, 2020

There it is...



Your morning email from the @BernieSanders campaign.



If you want socialism, just chip in $2.70...all in the name of fairness.



Chip in your parents’ $$$ because that works too. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KTd9vZAVsh — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 14, 2020

Netizens call it 'pathetic'

Apart from the criticising Kremer for supporting “someone like Trump”, a fresh wave of backlash was drawn towards her as netizens accused the activist of “curbing” the rights of children. One of the Twitter users also commented a sarcasm based on the independence of kids and called it a “tantrum”, while others also called her a “fascist”, "pathetic", and "disgusting".

So now we’re at the point where the right is trying to desperately beg parents to stop their adult children from donating to the political candidate of their choice



Absolutely pathetic, totally hilarious, keep it up 👍 — Bat'ko Anarkhiya (@batkoanarkhiya) February 14, 2020

dang I hate when children assert their independence but not in line with my hyper-specific ideology so I have to have a tantrum on the internet trying to shame them — PROSPEROUS VOID CHILD (@Drakonskyr) February 14, 2020

If you are worried about $2.79, your kid really needs free tuition. — pandabum (@pandabum1) February 14, 2020

She "busted" an adult participating in democracy? Is she a fascist? — 🌹 Goody Weaver Cavorting With The Devil 🌹 (@goodyweaver) February 14, 2020

Is Women for Trump the same thing as Fish for Sharks? Mice for Cats? Kidnapped for Kidnappers? — Josh the Russian (@JoshthePagan) February 14, 2020

this is a disgusting violation of boundaries and autonomy. children are not possessions they are people — sassy gravy (@sassygravy) February 14, 2020

When I was young we used to get busted for spending money on drugs, alcohol and cigarettes. This new generation is truly useless 😜 — Jonny (@Jonny_Qi) February 14, 2020

If anyone else wants to donate to Bernie today, here is the link:https://t.co/jeO0YJ6oYy — Kaliii 🔥 (@ilakster) February 14, 2020

they probably became a socialist because their parents are authoritarian helicopter parents who don't give their kid any privacy



I hope they donate more — Keifer? I Hardly Know Her (@DannyVegito) February 14, 2020

Are you going to try to physically prevent them from voting next? — Rory Blank (@PissCastle) February 14, 2020

