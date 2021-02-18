Trump Talks About 2024 Presidential Poll Plans Days After Surviving Impeachment Trial

Former US President Donald Trump, who narrowly survived his impeachment trial, said it is too early to talk about his political re-entry. Trump, who was asked whether he would re-run for the presidency in 2024, dodged the question saying "it's too early to say anything". The former Republican president, who was pressed about his plans for the 2024 election by Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, said "I won't say yet, but I have tremendous support, and I'm looking at poll numbers that are through the roof".

Read: Trump-McConnell Feud Threatens Republicans' Path To Power

Trump survived the impeachment trial last week, where he was acquitted by the Senate as the House failed to secure a two-thirds majority. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict Donald Trump for inciting violence on January 6, which saw a riotous mob storm the US Capitol building. However, to impeach a former or sitting US President, a two-thirds majority is required in the Senate, therefore Trump stands acquitted.

Read: US To Pay $200 Million Membership Fees 'withheld By Trump' In WHO Obligations

The US House of Representatives had impeached Trump on January 13, a week after the Capitol Hill riot. The Senate started the trial for Trump's impeachment on February 9, which ended in his acquittal on February 13. Trump is the only US President in America's history to be impeached twice. He was first impeached in 2019 after a whistleblower revealed the then US President misused his power to influence Ukrainian authorities to open an investigation against his political rival Joe Biden.

Read: Trump Preferred Candidate For 2024 Presidential Election As Per Poll, Know Other Favorites

Trump remains popular among GOP members

Before leaving the White House, Trump had expressed his desire to fight the 2024 presidential election. Trump still enjoys a great deal of influence in the Grand Old Party, which was evident in the recent impeachment trial, where 43 of the 50 Republican lawmakers voted in favour of the former President. A recent poll conducted by Politico showed that Trump still remains “prominent” for most of his party members. The poll, released on February 16, showed that 54% of GOP members were ready to back Trump in the primaries.

Read: Donald Trump Sued Under Reconstruction-era Law Ku Klux Klan Act; Read Its History

(With inputs from ANI)

