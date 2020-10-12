Trump Claims To Have Defeated 'Horrible China Virus', Touts Being 'Immune' To COVID-19

In yet another controversial remark, US President Donald Trump claimed that he not only defeated the “crazy horrible China virus” but was also “immune” to it now on Sunday, October 11 (local time).

While speaking to Fox News, Trump said that he was “feeling good” and was ready to get out of the “basement.” The US President was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 2, following which he underwent a four-day treatment at Walter Reed Military Hospital.

“The president is in very good shape to fight battles. I beat this crazy horrible China virus... I passed the highest test, the highest standards and I‘m in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good,“ ANI quoted Trump's remarks to Fox News.

Trump also took to Twitter to reveal that he has been relieved of all medical treatments and touted his immunity claim once again saying that he "can't get it (immune), and can't give it."

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Trump holds public event

Earlier in the day, Trump hosted his first public event at the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis, for which he has been highly slammed. Addressing a large crowd, the US President said that he was “feeling great”. Trump had tested positive for the infection on October 2, however, the White House has not provided any official update on his COVID-19 negative status.

The White House gathering was partly organised by a foundation called "Blexit", which aims to get Black and Latino voters to support the Republican party, as per reports. Although, the event was touted as a “peaceful protest”, critics have said that it looked more like a campaign rally.

Meanwhile, leaving no stone unturned to allure voters, the 74-year-old Republican leader lambasted his electoral opponent Joe Biden and called his programme "beyond socialism - Communist, that's about right". He also talked about other important issues including racism and the Mexico border wall. Addressing the Black community, Trump once again reiterated his claims that he had done more for them than any president since Abraham Lincoln.

