'Not A Hoax Anymore?': Netizens Slam Trump For Downplaying COVID-19 As He Tests Positive

On October 2, as President of the United States, Donald Trump announced on his official Twitter handle that he and the first lady Melania Trump tested positive to the COVID-19. While the news comes in last month of Trump's reelection campaigns that mostly comprised of rallies with lack of social distancing and the overpacked crowd, the internet poured in mixed opinions, well-wishes, and astonished reactions for the 74 years old’s health threat.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!" Trump tweeted around 1 am ET. His tweet came after he returned from a fundraising trip to New Jersey, post which, the US broadcasters described Trump as ‘not close to looking any ill’. Moreover, Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, had also tested positive.

Soon as Trump broke out the news of his coronavirus infection, users pointed out at the severity of the malignant pathogen that the US President had called “hoax” months earlier, adding, that close to 200,000 lives were lost in the pandemic, and still counting. “It didn't disappear like a miracle, and you chose to play it down,” a user wrote. Further suggesting US’ President’s claims about the efficacy and touts of the “game-changer” drug hydroxychloroquine, another wrote, “To put it in your own words: ‘It is what it is’, Will you be taking your hydroxychloroquine now and other therapeutical remedies you touted?”

Commenter Kathy referred to Trump’s statement made when reporters outside White House had asked the US’ president about the rising caseload and death toll in the United States due to the coronavirus infection, to which, Trump had responded, “It is what it is.” “We have your back President Trump!!! Get well soon,” a supporter extended warm wishes for the speedy recovery of the US President. “My family,friends& I will be continuously praying for both Trump’s and first lady’s quick and complete recovery,” another said.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Netizens express concern, angst

“The fact that you said that about a sitting president and you're running for national office is disgraceful,” a commenter expressed anger at the rising death toll and Trump’s claims in the past that the virus was a “Democratic hoax.” A Canadian screenwriter, Randi Mayem Singer encouraged the use of face masks, saying, the US President as a precaution to the global health emergency should not have “encouraged packed crowds” pointing at Trump’s endorsements of ending social distancing and claims that much of the United States was ‘Corona-Free’ ignoring the trajectory of the virus. However, calling the leftists’ reactions as vile, another said, Mr. President, the reason why we support you is because you support us. Thank you for always making us your priority, even when it puts you in harm’s way. We are united & will get through this together. Looking forward to a speedy recovery to both of you.”

Prayers and best wishes for you and the First Lady! And the best to Hope Hicks! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 2, 2020

He was negative, stood on the stage with screaming @JoeBiden. If he infected the president, he is done.

You better pray he and @FLOTUS recover. If they don't, there is NOTHING that can stop what happens to the @DNC.

Pray hard. — Section31 (@Section42891285) October 2, 2020

He is not a civilian and he is essential to the United States. Godspeed Mr. President. We are praying for you and you're wife, sir. — Robin (@RMCCRN) October 2, 2020

So it’s not a hoax now?



Asking for the 200,000+ Americans who died of covid on your watch... pic.twitter.com/2nFGnlQFCX — Ashley Kuckelman *Voting For Biden-Harris* 🥁🌊🕶 (@KuckelmanAshley) October 2, 2020

Praying for you, the First Lady and Ms. Hicks, Mr. President. Praying for a speedy recovery for Ms. Hicks and for a negative result for you and our beautiful First Lady. We LOVE you! — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) October 2, 2020

WOULD it REALLY have been so HARD to Wear A Mask!??? 😷😷😷🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) October 2, 2020

If it’s a hoax you shouldn’t need a test or quarantine. Oh right. It’s not a hoax. It’s a deadly virus. — Colette Cormier (@ColetteMakeup) October 2, 2020

Trump continues to downplay Covid, gives no comfort to victims; holds rallies with crowds, no masks & no social distance, against medical advice. He is spreading it, for ‘herd mentality’ (sic), so, Karma dictates he catch it too. We the rest of the world have our fingers crossed. — Etop Etim (@etopetim) October 2, 2020

I heard that ingesting bleach can help — Zach Graumann🧢 (@Zach_Graumann) October 2, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump

.@FLOTUS

.@tenebrisadluc

You both are our strength & our hope

We love you for the sacrifices you have

made & for all that you have worked to

bring us.

It is because of you that so many were saved.

You both will be okay, trust who we trusted, you

& only you. — Si vis pacem, para bellum (@tenebrisadluc) October 2, 2020

The words spoken by this administration have been appalling



1000’s have died needlessly pic.twitter.com/2HWQmgncsx — ELECT A CLOWN, EXPECT A CIRCUS 🎪 (@nogg_the) October 2, 2020

We have your back President Trump!!!

Get well soon 🇺🇸 — oregon4TRUMP (@shawgerald4) October 2, 2020

Get well soon — Mike Edwards (@medwar93) October 2, 2020

Though he didn’t start the virus, he could have been a caring leader who urged his supporters to wear masks and stay safe. But Trump just cared about having loud rallies. He COULD HAVE saved some of the 212,000 Americans who died. pic.twitter.com/zkOG25kTUa — gigiwang1019 (@gigiwang1019) October 2, 2020

The American people are praying for our POTUS and FLOTUS! Get better, we need you! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 2, 2020

You have the love and prayers of all of us. May God watch over you, both. — 🇺🇸Eric Carmen🇺🇸 (@RealEricCarmen) October 2, 2020

