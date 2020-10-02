Last Updated:

'Not A Hoax Anymore?': Netizens Slam Trump For Downplaying COVID-19 As He Tests Positive

Soon as Trump broke out news of his coronavirus infection, users pointed out at the severity of the malignant pathogen that the US President had called “hoax".

On October 2, as President of the United States, Donald Trump announced on his official Twitter handle that he and the first lady Melania Trump tested positive to the COVID-19. While the news comes in last month of Trump's reelection campaigns that mostly comprised of rallies with lack of social distancing and the overpacked crowd, the internet poured in mixed opinions, well-wishes, and astonished reactions for the 74 years old’s health threat.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!" Trump tweeted around 1 am ET. His tweet came after he returned from a fundraising trip to New Jersey, post which, the US broadcasters described Trump as ‘not close to looking any ill’. Moreover, Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest advisers, had also tested positive. 

Soon as Trump broke out the news of his coronavirus infection, users pointed out at the severity of the malignant pathogen that the US President had called “hoax” months earlier, adding, that close to 200,000 lives were lost in the pandemic, and still counting. “It didn't disappear like a miracle, and you chose to play it down,” a user wrote. Further suggesting US’ President’s claims about the efficacy and touts of the “game-changer” drug hydroxychloroquine, another wrote, “To put it in your own words: ‘It is what it is’, Will you be taking your hydroxychloroquine now and other therapeutical remedies you touted?”

Commenter Kathy referred to Trump’s statement made when reporters outside White House had asked the US’ president about the rising caseload and death toll in the United States due to the coronavirus infection, to which, Trump had responded, “It is what it is.” “We have your back President Trump!!! Get well soon,” a supporter extended warm wishes for the speedy recovery of the US President. “My family,friends& I will be continuously praying for both Trump’s and first lady’s quick and complete recovery,” another said.

Netizens express concern, angst

“The fact that you said that about a sitting president and you're running for national office is disgraceful,” a commenter expressed anger at the rising death toll and Trump’s claims in the past that the virus was a “Democratic hoax.” A Canadian screenwriter, Randi Mayem Singer encouraged the use of face masks, saying, the US President as a precaution to the global health emergency should not have “encouraged packed crowds” pointing at Trump’s endorsements of ending social distancing and claims that much of the United States was ‘Corona-Free’ ignoring the trajectory of the virus. However, calling the leftists’ reactions as vile, another said, Mr. President, the reason why we support you is because you support us. Thank you for always making us your priority, even when it puts you in harm’s way. We are united & will get through this together. Looking forward to a speedy recovery to both of you.”

