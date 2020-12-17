Trump 'throwing Temper Tantrum', Might Not Leave White House On Inauguration Day: Advisor

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has told his advisers that on the inauguration day of President-elect Joe Biden he might refuse to leave the White House. Biden is set to be inaugurated at noon on January 20. Even after Electoral College confirmed his win, Trump is still to concede the election defeat.

According to CNN, Trump made the recent remarks during “his deepest moments of denial”. An adviser said that the US president is throwing a “temper tantrum”. He added that Trump is going to leave and right now he is just lashing out. Previously, one of Trump’s aide had also said that the President is not heading towards publicly accepting the election results.

Trump continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s win and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials have already certified the President-elect’s victory. Electoral College had cast 306 votes for Joe Biden and Donald Trump trailed with 232 votes. These votes, that aligned with the previous results called by major American media outlets, will now be sent to the Congress to be counted formally next month. Even though some Republican lawmakers have reportedly indicated that they might object the results in battleground states, there is only a little they can do than delay the process during the joint session of the US House on January 6.

Senate leader congratulates Biden, Harris

Following the result, incumbent President also announced that Attorney General William Barr, who contradicted the outgoing president’s claims that November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave his post next week. Further, after Supreme Court rejected to overturn the vote count in four swing states- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump also accused the country’s highest judicial institution of having neither wisdom nor courage.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly acknowledged the victory of Biden for the first time since President Trump’s contesting of the election results. The Kentucky Republican congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the electoral college officially declared the two as the winner of the 2020 US election over incumbent Donald Trump.

