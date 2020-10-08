US VP Debate 2020: Trump Tweets In Support Of His Deputy, Calls Harris 'gaffe Machine'

The United States President Donald Trump tuned in to watch the vice-presidential debate between his deputy Mike Pence and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. Trump, who is currently under isolation at the White House, kept letting his opinion known by continuously tweeting throughout the debate. Trump kept posting excerpts from the debate, mostly where Pence can be heard praising the president and his policies. After the end of the debate, Trump even announced that Mike Pence "won big" against Kamala Harris, who he said is a "gaffe machine".

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate: Michelle Obama Lauds Harris’ Rebuttal, Says She Was ‘honest'

Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Harris Blasts Pence Over Trump's 'weird Obsession'

During the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Trump also huffed that moderator Susan Page cut Mike Pence while he was discussing the Knights of Columbus. Trump shared a National Review article along with the post that pointed out Harris' "outrageous assault" on Knights of Columbus, an all-male Christian organisation. Trump with the post probably wanted to get the message across that Kamala Harris is anti-Christianity and is also against the ban on abortion, which is a major issue among registered Republican voters.

Moderator cut off @VP Mike Pence while discussing the Knights of Columbus. This is what he was referring to...



“Kamala Harris’s Outrageous Assault on the Knights of Columbus” https://t.co/XgR4kiOANB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Read: US VP Debate 2020: Pence Defends Trump's COVID Response, Says 'always Put Americans First'

Trump after testing COVID+

Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2 following which he spent three nights at Walter Reed military hospital before returning to his official residence on Monday. While leaving the hospital, Trump was seen wearing a face mask but he took it off in order to pose for the camera. Trump has often disregarded the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, both at the White House and his political rallies. After testing positive for COVID-19, Trump wrongly compared the deadly disease with just another "flu", which social media platform Twitter had to flag as misinformation.

Trump is scheduled to lock horns against his opponent Joe Bien on October 15, however, after testing positive for COVID-19 the debate looks uncertain. Biden has also said that he will not debate Donald Trump in the second round because of the safety concerns.

Read: US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Joe Biden Lists Qualities That Make Harris 'incredible'

