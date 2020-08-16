Trump Vows To Use 'snapback' To Force Return Of UN Sanctions Against Iran

The United States President Donald Trump on August 15 threatened to do a "snapback" on Iran after its humiliating defeat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote regarding the extension of the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic. Trump during an interaction with the press on Saturday pledged to unilaterally return UN sanctions on Iran using the 2015 Nuclear Deal agreement that the President had withdrawn from in 2018. Experts say it is a way to kill the nuclear deal as the return of sanctions might motivate Iran to violate the terms of the agreement.

Iran after the UNSC vote took a jibe at the United States saying that the country never in 75 years of United Nations history has been so isolated. "There is no record in the 75-year history of the United Nations, where the United States was so isolated. Despite all the travel, pressure, and hawking, the United States was able to bring only a small country with it," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter. The United States managed to get the vote of the Dominican Republic only.

UNSC vote

As per reports, only two votes in favour of the resolution were recorded in the 15-member council, while two rejected the resolution, and 11 remained absent. The United States needed nine votes in favour for the adoption of the resolution, but it all seemed impossible even before the members went in to vote as Russia and China, the two permanent members, had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft text. According to reports, the embargo is due to expire in October this year, which the United States wanted to be extended indefinitely.

