Trumps Hits Back At Iran With A New Warning After Rockets Hit Baghdad Green Zone

After the Green Zone in Baghdad endured yet another attack on Sunday night, US President Donald Trump immediately took to Twitter and flagged yet another warning to Iran. In the tweet, Trump said that the US will “quickly and fully” strike back if any of the US personnel are targeted in any part of the world.

Adding to the warning, Trump also stated that the US could even retaliate in a "disproportionate” manner.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Read: Baghdad: US Green zone, Al-Balad airbase endures rocket attack

Earlier in the day, Trump had warned Iran via his official Twitter handle by saying that the US has procured new military equipment worth two trillion dollars. He stated that these are the best equipment in the world and the US would not hesitate in using these if any of the American bases or people were targeted by Iran.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Read: MASSIVE: At least two rockets hit Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad again

Two rockets hit Baghdad’s green zone again

After the Green zone in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday night, new reports have emerged which claim that at least two rockets have hit the zone again near US embassy on Sunday.

As per sources, these are the Katyusha rocket which was used by the attackers on Saturday as well. As soon as the rockets dropped in the zone, the siren installed in the region started making a sound alerting the personnel around the area about the danger.

Read: Rocket attack near US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq's Balad airbase & Mosul: LIVE Updates

This comes after the US deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the US Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Donald Trump on Sunday morning issued a warning to Iran stating that they have 52 important Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to launch an attack in case of any further threats from Iran.

Read: Soleimani death: Red flag raised over Iran mosque