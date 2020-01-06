MASSIVE: At Least Two Rockets Hit Green Zone Near US Embassy In Baghdad Again

After the Green zone in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday night, new reports have emerged which claim that at least two rockets have hit the zone again near US embassy.

As per sources, these are the Katyusha rocket which was used by the attackers on Saturday as well. As soon as the rockets dropped in the zone, the siren installed in the region started making a sound alerting the personnel around the area about the danger.

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad (Iraq), witnesses tell AFP: AFP news agency — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

This comes after the US deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the US Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Donald Trump on Sunday morning issued a warning to Iran stating that they have 52 important Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to launch an attack in case of any further threats from Iran.

Iran exits nuclear deal

Two days after the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday, January 5, officially announced Iran's exit from the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

According to the statement, "Iran will no longer abide by any limits of its 2015 nuclear deal". The nuclear deal was signed by Tehran with the P5+1 nations during Barack Obama's presidency in the US.

However, amid the rising tensions between Iran and the US, the Iranian regime was barred from developing its nuclear capabilities for military purposes. Iran's breaching of the deal comes at a time when Iran has signalled "harsh retaliation" against the United States.

Iran unfurls red flags

Before the attacks on Saturday, Iran unfurled a red flag above the minarets of the Jamkaran Mosque in the Shiite holy city of Qom. Written across the flag in Arabic were the words: "Those who want to avenge the blood of Hussein."

Red flags in Shiite tradition symbolises both - blood spilled unjustly and a call to avenge a person who is slain. Jamkaran is a significant mosque on the outskirts of the holy city of Qom, some 160 kilometres south of Tehran.

Trump issues warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump broke his silence after the Saturday night attacks on Iraq's Green Zone and warned Iran that the US would hit back at them "VERY HARD AND VERY FAST". Taking to Twitter Trump stated that Iran has been "boldly" targeting the US assets as revenge for Iranian general Soleimani's killing and the US would not back off.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

