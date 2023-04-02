Trump's Lawyers Looking To Move NY Criminal Case From Manhattan To Staten Island: Report

Former US President Donald Trump may reportedly have a court appearance on April 4 due to his indictment. His team of legal experts is apparently considering the borough of Staten Island in New York as a more advantageous location for a potential criminal case compared to Manhattan, reported Sputnik News.

Sources cited by a US publication have reported that Trump's legal team, advisers, and allies hold the belief that the southernmost borough of New York City, which is known for being more conservative, could provide a trial that is fairer and less biassed for Trump. "There is no way he gets a fair jury," an adviser was cited as saying in reference to Manhattan's predominantly Democratic-voting population.

According to the same sources, Trump's lawyers will reportedly wait to make any firm decisions about attempting to move the case until they have become acquainted with the charges outlined in the sealed indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump indicted in hush money case

On March 30, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict former Republican President Donald Trump in connection with hush payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. While the exact details of the indictment are not yet known as it remains under seal, it is believed to contain over 30 counts related to business fraud.

Media reports indicate that the primary charge in the sealed indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against the former head of state is for "first-degree falsifying of business records," which is a Class E felony and is considered more severe than a misdemeanour charge. A conviction for a Class E felony in New York could result in a sentence ranging from one to five years.

After news of the indictment broke, Trump has vigorously denied any wrongdoing, including the alleged affair with Stormy Daniels. He has also criticised Alvin Bragg and other Democrats.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden... The American people realise exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the former president said in a statement on March 30.

According to US media reports, Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment. He has reportedly vowed to appeal the indictment.