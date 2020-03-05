The Debate
‘Facebook 2.0’: Netizens Disappointed By Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ Feature, #RIPTwitter Trends

Apps

After Twitter announced a major feature named ‘Fleets’, similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories, social media raised a flag with hashtag #RIPTwitter.

Facebook

After Twitter announced a major feature named ‘Fleets’, similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories, social media raised a flag with hashtag #RIPTwitter. Fleets will disappear after 24 hours and will have no Retweets, likes or public comments, similar to ‘stories’, and can have pictures, videos, and GIFs.

Followers of Twitter users will be able to see the Fleets at the top of their feed and profile pages. While public comments won’t be available, users can reply to the Fleets by clicking on it and sending a Direct Message (DM) or emoji and continue the conversation in DM. Anyone can react to the Fleets if the DMs are open.

Read: 'Fleets': Twitter To Unveil New Feature Similar To Snapchat, Instagram

Demands for edit button

Following the announcement of the new feature by Mo Al Adham, a Twitter product manager, netizens expressed their disappointment and reiterated their demand of edit button. 

Read: India Women Make It To T20 WC Final: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli Lead Applause On Twitter

The product manager of Fleets said that the feature will be available in Brazil only in the application, whether iOS or Android. Al Adham urged to Tweet using the hashtag #FleetsFeedback to provide feedback on the new feature to help improve its functionality.

Read: 'No Inappropriate Ads': Twitter Takes Steps To Prevent Misinformation On Coronavirus

Read: Jimmy Neesham Twitter Show Returns With All-rounder Taking Hilarious Aim At Wife

