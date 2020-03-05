‘Facebook 2.0’: Netizens Disappointed By Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ Feature, #RIPTwitter Trends

After Twitter announced a major feature named ‘Fleets’, similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories, social media raised a flag with hashtag #RIPTwitter. Fleets will disappear after 24 hours and will have no Retweets, likes or public comments, similar to ‘stories’, and can have pictures, videos, and GIFs.

Followers of Twitter users will be able to see the Fleets at the top of their feed and profile pages. While public comments won’t be available, users can reply to the Fleets by clicking on it and sending a Direct Message (DM) or emoji and continue the conversation in DM. Anyone can react to the Fleets if the DMs are open.

Demands for edit button

Following the announcement of the new feature by Mo Al Adham, a Twitter product manager, netizens expressed their disappointment and reiterated their demand of edit button.

#RIPTwitter is trending because Twitter is adding the 24hr story function like IG and FB :/



we just wanted the edit tweet button and a way to organize bookmarks we didnt ask for this- — 두유 SOY ⁷ ☾ ☻🌿 (@soyjinnie) March 5, 2020

Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button

Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl — Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020

Twitter Users: Can we please get a edit button..

Twitter: We’re proud to announce story features! #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/KdOwtCwaYA — Matt Ayd (@MattAyd) March 5, 2020

Me looking at my friends' stories on Insta, FB, Snapchat and Twitter. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/jTlOHdMUrj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter



Steps to fix twitter.



1. Stop banning people unless they bots.



2. Fix the video quality it’s trash.



3. Give us a 3 min window to edit a tweet after posting



4. Give us 1080p 60 frames per sec streaming.



5. Give us a button to mute everything Kpop related. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) March 5, 2020

The product manager of Fleets said that the feature will be available in Brazil only in the application, whether iOS or Android. Al Adham urged to Tweet using the hashtag #FleetsFeedback to provide feedback on the new feature to help improve its functionality.

