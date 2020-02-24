Weird Food Items From India Which Show The Diversity Of Its Culture

India is known as the land of unity in diversity. It has people who come from distinct cultures and with such different ethnicities and is the home of distant foods too. Food is a heavy influencer on culture and it also helps us understand the roots of different cultures in a better way. From Onion halwa to Black rice, here is a list of bizarre foods that are only found in India.

Weird food items that are only eaten in India

Onion halwa

In this post, you can see one of the weirdest food items in India. It is called Onion halwa. It is prepared just like gajar ka halwa but instead of using carrots, onions are used to make the dish. The onions are cooked with some milk and sugar one a low flame to get this weird food item.

Steamed Black rice and curry

In the post, you can see black rice and Urad dal. It also is a part of the weird food items available in India. This type of rice can be used to prepare several dishes but black steamed rice with curry is the dish which is eaten on a regular basis. It is just as popular as red rice and brown rice. It is also considered as a staple food in South India. It is also eaten heavily in the areas like Manipur, Kerala and North Bengal. It is also considered to be highly nutritious.

Benami Kheer

In this post, you can see Benami Kheer. It is one of the weirdest foods in India. For making this kheer, garlic is used as the main ingredient. The garlic is crushed and cooked for hours in milk. It is said that the slow cooking gives this kheer a nutty flavour.

(Image Credits: p.s.welovefood Instagram)