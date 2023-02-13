UFO Or An Alien? Twitter Floods With Memes As US Shoots Down Third Unidentified Object

The United States commencing a shooting spree of unidentified objects in its airspace following the Chinese spy balloon debacle has only fueled speculations on the internet, with some suggesting an imminent alien invasion, to others brimming with bizarre conspiracy theories.

On Sunday, US fighter jets shot down a flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan, marking the fourth one since February 4, when the Chinese “spy” balloon was eliminated by an F-22 raptor jet. The latest incident ensued a meme fest on social media, with users laughing off what the United States views as a major concern.

“The aliens coming to see rihanna’s halftime show before getting shot down,” wrote one, along with a clip of a group of women standing on the steps of a moving vehicle. One Twitter user shared a video of a man weeping along with the caption, “Me when the Aliens tell me I didn’t make the cut and have to stay on.”

Me when the Aliens tell me I didn’t make the cut and have to stay on 🌍 pic.twitter.com/IWAbfCuzDb — Servi Barrientos (@SarviChapin) February 12, 2023

the aliens coming to see rihanna’s halftime show before getting shot down pic.twitter.com/0qFv76hRrh — stephen (@StephenOssola) February 12, 2023

A couple things need to be said about the UFO story going on right now:



1. Use of UFO means unidentified flying object… It does not mean aliens. It just means we don’t know what it is. It’s part of why I find this so strange. You’d expect silence until they have full details. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2023

What prompted the meme spree on Twitter?

Another user claimed that “Aliens exist,” and shared a GIF of former US President Donald Trump saying “You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it.” The memes come after US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, ordered the Pentagon to shoot down an “unidentified object” that was spotted flying over Lake Huron.

The incident is merely one of the chain of unprecedented incidents that transpired in the US airspace. Recently, the United States has heightened its scrutiny of objects in its airspace following the Chinese surveillance balloon incident. “We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” said Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense, according to the Associated Press.