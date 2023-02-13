WATCH | Unidentified Object Shot Down By US Over 'potential Surveillance Capabilities'

On instructions from President Joe Biden, a US fighter plane shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron near the US-Canada border on Sunday. According to the Pentagon, the object was believed to be the same one tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before. The airborne object had "potential surveillance capabilities", the Pentagon added.

The video of the "unidentified object" hovering in the US airspace was captured when it was seen flying over Little Rock, Arkansas. In another clip, the airborne object is seen over lake Huron near the US-Canada border, where it was shot down by the US military.

Unidentified object filmed aound 5pm CST over Little Rock Arkansas pic.twitter.com/a5jMrknwNl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2023

According to US officials, an F-16 plane was used to bring down the airborne object which was flying over Huron. They added that the object was octagon-shaped and was flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet, posing a threat to civilian air traffic.

US shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron

It was the fourth object shot out of the sky by US fighter jets in eight days, along with ones over Alaska and Canada and a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Pentagon officials have said they don’t know when the last shootdown of an unknown or unauthorized object over the US territory occurred before this spate of incidents.

The latest brought down was first detected on Saturday evening over Montana, but it was initially thought to be an anomaly. Radar picked it up again Sunday hovering over the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and it was going over Lake Huron, according to US officials, AP reported.

In particular, the US government has made it apparent that they continually watch for unexplained radar blips, and that it is common to close airspace as a safety measure while evaluating them. It is important to note that the exceptional air defence activity started in late January when a white orb that authorities believed to be from China arrived above the US and hovered there for days before being shot down by fighter planes off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Since then, many Americans have been enthralled by the drama unfolding in the air as fighter jets race to take down targets.