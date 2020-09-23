UK Sends Evidence To US On Islamic State 'Beatles' After Court Rejects Block Request

Britain has sent evidence on two alleged Islamic State militants to the United States after UK High Court rejected the request by the mother of one of the suspects to block its transfer. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are alleged to have been members of an infamous IS cell dubbed “The Beatles”, who were behind the killings of hostages in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The suspected IS terrorists are currently in US military custody in Iraq and have denied the charges of involvement in the beheading of American journalists and British aid workers. The United States has been seeking cooperation from the UK but a legal fight over the use of death penalty hindered assistance.

“Pleased to say that the further evidence to support the prosecution of Kotey & El Sheikh has now finally been transferred to the US. I sincerely hope that justice for the victims and their families will now be served,” UK Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote in a tweet.

Assurance over no death penalty

Last month, the US Department of Justice gave assurance to the UK that it will not seek the death penalty in any possible prosecutions against Kotey and Elsheikh if Britain grants the mutual legal assistance request. In a letter to UK Home Secretary, Attorney General William Barr said that even if a death penalty is imposed against any of the suspects, it will not be carried out.

The US Attorney General had said that the suspects face charges of kidnappings, murders, and other violent crimes against the citizens of the UK, US, and other countries. Barr had stressed that the US prosecutors should have the important evidence requested from the UK to hold Kotey and Elsheikh “responsible for their terrorist crimes.”

“Moreover, we will not transfer any evidence already or subsequently provided to us by the United Kingdom to third countries that might impose the death penalty upon Kotey or Elsheik,” he wrote.

