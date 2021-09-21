UNGA: Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Norway, Iraq, UK Counterparts In New York

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the UNGA on 25 September, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq, and UK counterparts as he arrived in New York for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly [UNGA]. MEA Jaishankar met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide, and the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, as well as Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. “Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that the two countries discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. “Appreciated her contribution on the trade side,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. He stressed that the two countries exchanged views on the Afghanistan crisis and situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar met with his Iraqi counterpart Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and discussed “historical ties, economic, energy and development cooperation linkages.” The two also held discussions about leading regional and global issues. "Began my UNGA meetings with FM Ine Eriksen Soreide of Norway. Appreciated our working together in the Security Council. A comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan. Important for the international community to take a unified approach," tweeted Jaishankar as he met with Norwegian counterpart Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide.

India to hold series of bilateral and multilateral meetings

On the sidelines of the UNGA, EAM Jaishankar will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with foreign ministers and will also participate in the G4 foreign ministers meet on 22 September, sources told ANI. However, it is yet unconfirmed if the MEA will be attending the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation's (SAARC) meeting scheduled for 29 September. India is also likely to participate in a meeting to be hosted by Qatar on Afghanistan.

UNGA’s high-level debate week is expected to begin today and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UNGA, the MEA informed in a statement. His name appeared on the provisional list of speakers published by the UN along with other world leaders who have already started to converge at the United Nations headquarters. US President Joe Biden will also address the UNGA where he is expected to lay emphasis on ending the military engagement in Afghanistan, and the United States’ new chapter of "intensive diplomacy," an official administrative source told agencies.