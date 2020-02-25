US: 15-year-old Model With Down Syndrome Wows Internet With Her Beauty

A 15-year-old girl with Down Syndrome is breaking all the stereotypes by competing in state-wide dance competitions and by modelling for top brands across the United States. Kennedy Garcia was reportedly born in Colorado and the doctors had advised her mother Renee to 'give her up for adoption' when she was born. However, Kennedy has now defied their gloomy predictions and modelled for brands like American Girl and Justice Clothing.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Renee said that even though the doctors wanted Kennedy to be enrolled in a specialised institution, she gained hope after a midwife called the 15-year-old ''beautiful''. She further said that the road to a bright career for Kennedy was long and difficult. The teen girl was diagnosed with leukaemia after which she had to undergo risky surgery to correct a spinal condition that could have left her paralyzed.

READ: Oscars 2020: Zack Gottsagen Is The First Academy Presenter With Down Syndrome

Renee added that Kennedy even had to wear a metal frame screwed to her skull for several months. However, after a lot of struggle, the 15-year-old has signed with a talent agency, goes to New York and Hollywood for auditions and has also been booked for several modelling gigs. Renee told the media outlet that she has even turned the family dining room into a dance studio to practise her routines.

READ: Video Of Little Boy Singing For His Brother With Down Syndrome Breaks Internet

4-year-old model with Down syndrome

While Kennedy has signed with several modelling agencies, a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome featured in a popular American toy catalogue. The young girl named Ivy Kimble, who resides in Chicago is the young model who featured for the magazine. The American Girl is a magazine that writes advertises about a range of toys which are usually 18-inch tall models of dolls that are manufactured by a company named Mattel.

Ivy was featured holding a small American Girl Down's syndrome doll. The young Ivy looked beautiful in her red sparkling dress which is similar to the one her doll wears. Kirsten Kimble, the mother of Ivy, highly acknowledged the efforts of the company and told international media that after featuring a girl of Down’s syndrome as a model, the market will open up for more inclusions and greater representation for everyone.

READ: Mexico Boy With Down Syndrome Comforts Autistic Classmate,Netizens Are All Hearts

READ: Four-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Features In US Toy Magazine