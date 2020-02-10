Oscars 2020: Zack Gottsagen Is The First Academy Presenter With Down Syndrome

The Oscars 2020 award show did what has never been done before. They had their first presenter with Down syndrome, Zack Gottsagen. The actor had starred in the movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon. His co-star from the movie, Shia LaBeouf presented the Oscar along with him for the category of a live-action short film.

The Peanut Butter Falcon star, Zack Gottsagen had the honour to say, “The Oscar goes to…” after which LaBeouf announced the name of Marshall Curry for The Neighbour’s Widow. Reportedly, Zack Gottsagen received a standing ovation when he graced the stage at the Oscars 2020.

In The Peanut Butter Falcon, Zack Gottsagen played the role of Zak, a young man who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. He runs away from his residential nursing home and befriends an outlaw who also becomes his coach. Besides Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Thomas Haden Church played pivotal roles in the movie. The Peanut Butter Falcon star graced the Oscars 2020 red carpet first time along with Shia LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf and The Peanut Butter Falcon star seems to have quite a strong friendship going on. In an interview with an international daily, LaBeouf even admitted that Zack Gottsagen had saved him from a "twisted" time in his life. After the Oscars 2020, many were curious about this 35-year-old actor afflicted with down syndrome. Among searches trending about the actor, one seemed to be what was Zack Gottsagen's height.

Social media had come out in support of this moment from Oscars 2020. Many also went on to praise the initiative taken by Oscars. Here are some of the reactions by Twitterati:

The cutest presentation ever. Good for him! — mimi barton (@mimi_meemster) February 10, 2020

Shia and Zach are such good friends, you love to see it — Mug (@MugAtTheMovies) February 10, 2020

Oscars 2020 winners list

Parasite and Joker seemed to have stolen the show at Oscars 2020. Parasite won big at the Oscars 2020 for the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film Award. Brad Pitt won an Oscar for the supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Leading Actor in Joker and Rene Zellweger for Leading Actress for Judy at Oscars 2020.

